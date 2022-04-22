Milwaukee COVID burden 'substantial,' first time since February

The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, April 22 reported that the COVID-19 case burden has been downgraded to "substantial" transmission.

The city has reported four consecutive weeks of worsening disease trends.

According to the health department, the city saw 60.7 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past week. The disease burden rose from the previous week's 40.7. The gating metric was downgraded from "moderate" to "substantial" transmission.

Percent positivity rose to 4.5% compared to 2.7% the previous week. The gating metric remained in the "low" transmission designation.

The health department said 64.3% of city residents ages 16 and older are fully vaccinated. Additionally, 47.8% of fully vaccinated people have received a booster dose.

"COVID-19 cases are beginning to increase, and masking is a proven tool to keep yourself and your loved ones safe," Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson said in a news release. "Every person we pass on the street, interact with at the grocery store, or gather with is facing their own individual situation. They may be immunocompromised, taking care of a high-risk family member, or protecting an unvaccinated child at home.

"The best way to respectfully protect our community is to wear your mask in public and get vaccinated."

Beginning April 25, the Milwaukee Health Department COVID-19 sites at the Northwest Health Center and Southside Health Center will begin offering all routine childhood immunizations and blood lead level testing, in addition to COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses, with no appointment necessary.

Childhood immunization rates have decreased over the past two years due to the pandemic, the health department said. The Milwaukee Health Department website has more resources about childhood immunizations.

COVID-19 vaccines remain free of cost for all Milwaukee residents 5 years old and older. They are available at Milwaukee Health Department sites without an appointment. More information about staying up to date with the COVID-19 vaccine is available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.