Milwaukee COVID metrics improve for 9th week in a row

The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, March 11 reported declining trends to the COVID-19 case burden and positivity rate for a ninth consecutive week.

According to the health department, the city saw 29.7 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past week. The disease burden dropped from the previous week's 41.2. The gating metric held as "moderate" transmission.

Percent positivity dipped to 2% compared to 2.7% the previous week. The gating metric remained in the "low" transmission designation.

The health department said 63.6% of city residents ages 16 and older are fully vaccinated. Additionally, 46% of fully vaccinated people have received a booster dose.

Additionally, based on the new CDC guidelines, Milwaukee County remains in the low COVID-19 Community Level.

Milwaukee Health Department COVID-19 clinic

Health center changes

COVID-19 testing and vaccination at the Southside Health Center remains in the outdoor tent – but has been converted from drive-thru to walk-in services. Individuals can park in the health center’s parking lot and enter the tent on foot for COVID-19 services.

COVID-19 vaccines at Northwest Health Center transitioned from the former Mill Road Library to inside the health center. COVID-19 testing at that location remains available via drive-thru in the garage.

There are no changes at this time to the services at the Menomonee Valley Site.

Hours of operation for all three sites remain unchanged and are available on the Milwaukee Health Department COVID-19 website. Staff is on-site to assist in directing individuals to their requested services.

Two years of COVID cases

Sunday, March 13 marks the two-year anniversary of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Milwaukee. Since, Milwaukee has experienced nearly 150,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and 1,086 deaths.

To date, the Milwaukee Health Department COVID-19 response staff has administered over 460,000 COVID-19 tests, distributed nearly 505,000 free cloth masks, and over one million free N95 masks.