Milwaukee COVID burden, positivity decline for 7th straight week

The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, Feb. 25 reported declining trends to the COVID-19 case burden and positivity rate for a seventh consecutive week.

According to the health department, the city saw 71.5 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past week. The disease burden dropped from the previous week's 128.9. The gating metric improved from "high" to "substantial" transmission.

Percent positivity dipped to 4.4% compared to 6.3% the previous week. The gating metric improved from "moderate" to "low" transmission.

The last time both gating metrics were reported in their respective "substantial" and "low" designations was July 2021, the health department said.

The health department said 63.2% of city residents ages 16 and older are fully vaccinated, and 68.7% have received at least their first dose. Additionally, 45.1% of fully vaccinated people have received a booster dose.

Milwaukee Health Department (MHD)

The Milwaukee Health Department said it will internally review new federal guidance, provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and determine the best course of action to protect the public health of the city.

The mask ordinance for the city of Milwaukee remains in effect through March 1, pending a discussion from the Common Council.

