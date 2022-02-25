Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee COVID burden, positivity decline for 7th straight week

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

UW Health doctor discusses COVID and return to 'normal'

UW Health doctor discusses COVID and return to 'normal'

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, Feb. 25 reported declining trends to the COVID-19 case burden and positivity rate for a seventh consecutive week.

According to the health department, the city saw 71.5 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past week. The disease burden dropped from the previous week's 128.9. The gating metric improved from "high" to "substantial" transmission.

Percent positivity dipped to 4.4% compared to 6.3% the previous week. The gating metric improved from "moderate" to "low" transmission.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The last time both gating metrics were reported in their respective "substantial" and "low" designations was July 2021, the health department said.

The health department said 63.2% of city residents ages 16 and older are fully vaccinated, and 68.7% have received at least their first dose. Additionally, 45.1% of fully vaccinated people have received a booster dose.

Milwaukee Health Department (MHD)

The Milwaukee Health Department said it will internally review new federal guidance, provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and determine the best course of action to protect the public health of the city.

The mask ordinance for the city of Milwaukee remains in effect through March 1, pending a discussion from the Common Council.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

MPD's Traffic Safety Unit results 'promising,' more to be done
article

MPD's Traffic Safety Unit results 'promising,' more to be done

The Milwaukee Police Department rolled out its Traffic Safety Unit to combat reckless driving one year ago. Leaders say there is more to be done.

New youth prison in Milwaukee County; Assembly approves funding
article

New youth prison in Milwaukee County; Assembly approves funding

The state Assembly unanimously approved a bill that would fund a new youth prison to replace the state’s troubled facility in northern Wisconsin.

10th and Mineral house fire; cause under investigation
article

10th and Mineral house fire; cause under investigation

Milwaukee police are investigating a fire that occurred on Friday, Feb. 25 near 10th and Mineral.