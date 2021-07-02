Milwaukee's COVID case burden, positivity rise over past week

article

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) on Friday, July 2 reported worsening COVID-19 case burden trends for the preceding week.

According to MHD, the city saw 13.2 cases per 100,000 people – moving the gating criteria back into the "moderate transmission" category. The previous week's case burden was 9.8 cases per 100,000 people and was the first time the metric had dropped into "low transmission."

Percent positivity also rose over to 1.3% but remained in the "low transmission" category. The gating criteria was reported at 1% the previous week.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

As of this week, 52.7% of Milwaukee adults have received at least their first dose of vaccine and 47.7% have completed their vaccination series, MHD said.

"We have learned over the past 16 months to anticipate fluctuations in disease burden," said Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. "We will continue to watch our data and metrics closely, but unless we see a prolonged increase in cases, we will not issue health orders."

The Milwaukee Health Department anticipates many people gathering with friends and family for the 4th of July weekend and encourages everyone to continue to exercise COVID-19 safe practices, including gathering outdoors when possible, diligently washing hands especially before and after eating, and continuing to wear a mask if you’re unvaccinated.

In observance of the holiday weekend, there are no mobile vaccination clinics scheduled from Friday, July, 2 through Monday, July 5. The vaccination clinics at the Northwest and Southside Health Centers will also be closed from Saturday, July 3 through Monday, July 5.

Additionally, COVID-19 testing at the Northwest Health Center, Southside Health Center, and American Family Field will be closed through Monday, July 5, and Milwaukee Health Department offices will be closed on Monday, July 5. All regular services, vaccinations, and testing will resume as normal on Tuesday, July 6.