Milwaukee's COVID case burden lowest since pandemic began

The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, June 25 reported the week's COVID-19 burden rate is the lowest value on record since the start of the pandemic.

At 9.8 cases per 100,000 people, it is the first time the gating metric dropped into the "low transmission" category. The percent test positivity continues to decrease and remains in the "low transmission" category with 1.0% of tests being positive.

"This is an accomplishment worth celebrating," said Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. "Our efforts to crush COVID-19 and vaccinate Milwaukeeans continue, but this is a huge milestone for the City of Milwaukee. Our residents should be proud of the work they did to get us to this point."

Vaccination rates continues to climb. As of a Friday news release, 46.4% of Milwaukee adults are fully vaccinated, and 52.1% have received at least their first dose.

A list of all mobile vaccination clinics for the upcoming week can be found at Milwaukee.gov/COVIDvax. Looking forward, vaccination clinics will be closed Friday, July 2 through Monday, July 5 in observance of Independence Day weekend.

