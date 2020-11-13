Milwaukee County Zoo will be closed on upcoming holidays

article

The Milwaukee County Zoo announced on Friday, Nov. 13 that it will be closed on the upcoming holidays: Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day, 2021. This action is being taken in the zoo's continued efforts to keep visitors and staff safe. It is also an additional cost-savings measure.

Zoo Director Chuck Wikenhauser issued the following statement in a news release:

"With the Zoo’s 3-month shutdown in March, it was still necessary to provide care, food, and supplies to the animals. The loss of much-needed revenue during that time, to support animals and staff salaries, is significant. The closings serve as an additional measure to help keep the Zoo fiscally sound."

The Zoo is currently open reduced hours, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.