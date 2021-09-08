Milwaukee County Zoo: Ride on the Wild Side

With its winding paths and beautiful setting – the Milwaukee County Zoo is a great place to get outside and walk. But one event lets you see the sights while on two wheels. Katie Krecklow with the Zoological Society of Milwaukee joins FOX6 WakeUp with all the info on the Ride on the Wild Side.

Route Options

Kids of all ages can cruise in the Critter Caravan, a special 2.5-mile kids' route through the Zoo. Their favorite plush-toy animal friends can tag along in a bike basket or backpack. After the ride, kids can enjoy a post-ride snack, make some crafts and get a temporary tattoo in the Kids Zone.

Seasoned riders with a passion for pedaling can choose one of the distance routes (10-, 17- and 27-mile rides) that start at the Zoo and continue north along the Menomonee River Parkway and the Oak Leaf Trail.

Activities and route lengths are subject to change. After the ride, all participants can park their bike in the Bike Corral and enjoy lunch.

Schedule of Events

Advertisement