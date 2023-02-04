article

Animal lovers can make Valentine's Day special this year by sponsoring Cinder, the Milwaukee County Zoo's red panda cub.

This Valentine's Day, the Zoological Society of Milwaukee is making it easier to buy loved ones a gift and sponsor Cinder.

Sponsors will get a red panda plush toy and a chocolate heart. Plus, a news release said, if you upgrade your sponsorship to $100, you will be entered in a drawing to win a rare behind-the-scenes experience of the red panda home.

Cinder has been a zoo star since her public debut on Sept. 26, 2022. The zoological society said she loves romping around in her habitat, munching on bamboo and wrestling with her parents. She is the third cub born to parents Dash and Dr. Erin Curry.

Cinder the red panda (Courtesy: Milwaukee County Zoo)

The Zoological Society of Milwaukee runs the "Sponsor an Animal Program" to raise funds. The society is a nonprofit organization that relies on the community's support to conserve, educate and support the Milwaukee County Zoo.

To purchase this sponsorship, go to the zoological society's website. Orders must be received by Feb. 6, 2023 to guarantee delivery in time for Valentine’s Day.