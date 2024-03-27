Milwaukee County Zoo penguin habitat groundbreaking, renovation

Construction begins this week on the renovated Humboldt penguin habitat at the Milwaukee County Zoo. To kick off this project, the zoo will host a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday morning, March 27.

The penguin habitat project is funded in part by a $3.5 million grant through the State of Wisconsin Department of Administration’s Tourism Capital Grant Program that the zoo received in 2023. Funding for the program was provided by the State by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021.

New penguin habitat at Milwaukee County Zoo

Milwaukee County allocated an additional $1.5 million in funding from 2023 surplus sales tax proceeds to complete the project.

The Milwaukee County Zoo is home to a breeding colony of 15 Humboldt penguins and is one of only 21 facilities across the United States and Canada to care for this globally threatened species.

