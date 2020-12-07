Milwaukee County Zoo offers unique experience this holiday season

article

As this holiday season is unlike anything we have ever seen before, the Month of Merriment celebration will commence this holiday season at the Milwaukee County Zoo with restrictions.

Here is a breakdown of what's ahead on the zoo's calendar:

On the weekends of Dec. 12, 13, 19, and 20, bring your letters to Santa and drop them off at the North Pole mailbox located in the front of the U.S. Bank Gathering Place. The Zoo’s special elves will express mail the letters to Santa’s workshop, and he’ll write a return postcard to 250 children per day. Keep a watchful eye out for Santa Sightings during your visit! Jolly St. Nick himself will be traveling around the Zoo for a smile and a wave from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

The weekends of Dec. 12, 13, 19, and 20, reserve a place on the Wild Connections tour, “Sleigh ‘Hi’ to the Reindeer!” These unique, up-close tours require a fee and need to be reserved in advance at milwaukeezoo.org (Limited spots available.) On this holiday-inspired tour, get close enough to our reindeer pair to hear the click, click, click of their hooves and feel just how heavy their antlers are! Help to feed Rosie and Kyllikki their favorite treats as you tour the Reindeer Barn and chat (from a safe distance) with Jolly ‘ole St. Nick himself!

December 12-24, embark on a Scavenger Hunt adventure visiting a menagerie of Zoo animals. Listen to audio files to determine if an animal is on the “naughty” or “nice” list.

Download and complete a digital scavenger hunt and email it back to the Zoo: zoo.specialevents@milwaukeecountywi.gov A select number of visitors will receive a plush animal gift for snuggling and hugging all year through!

Dec. 26-31, enjoy the most wonderful time of year, as the Zoo hosts Frosty Free Week! All visitors receive free admission, the parking fee, and regular fees still apply.

The zoo capacity will be limited and tickets are requested to be pre-ordered.