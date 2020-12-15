Milwaukee County Zoo offers free entry during Frosty Free Week

article

The Milwaukee County Zoo will offer free admission to all visitors for Frosty Free Week, Dec. 26-31. Regular parking and concession fees still apply.

Due to limited capacity, guests will have to make reservations online. The zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

It's a chance to walk around the 190 acres of parkland with appearances from winter-loving animals like Milja -- the zoo's 7-month-old snow leopard -- jumping and bounding about in her exhibit. Guests can also take a look at some of the North American river otters splashing around.

To make a reservation go to milwaukeezoo.org.

