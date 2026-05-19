Milwaukee County Zoo mourns Chinese alligator Yin, resident since 1995

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The Brief Yin, a female Chinese alligator at the Milwaukee County Zoo, was humanely euthanized in early May. Zoo officials said Yin arrived in Milwaukee in 1995 and was nearly 41 years old. Preliminary necropsy results showed Yin is suspected to have had ovarian cancer with metastasis.



The Milwaukee County Zoo is mourning the loss of Yin, a longtime female Chinese alligator who was humanely euthanized in early May.

What we know:

Zoo officials said Yin arrived at the zoo in 1995 and was nearly 41 years old. Yin, and male Chinese alligator Yang, 39, came to the zoo together from the Bronx Zoo and lived together in their public habitat in the Aquatic & Reptile Center the entire time.

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In June 2025, the animal care team noticed Yin was having mobility issues. Veterinary staff assessed her and started antibiotic treatment for a spinal lesion.

Yin had been behind the scenes since her treatment began, with Yang providing companionship.

Dig deeper:

Preliminary necropsy results showed Yin is suspected to have had ovarian cancer with metastasis, according to the zoo.

The median life expectancy for a Chinese alligator in human care is 26 years old.

What they're saying:

Zoo officials said Yin was a favorite among zookeepers at the Aquatic & Reptile Center and will be missed.