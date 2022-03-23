Milwaukee County Zoo hosting 2-day hiring event

As the busy spring and summer seasons approach, the Milwaukee County Zoo will host a special two-day Hiring Event for Walk-In Interviews and Job Offers, March 23 and 30, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Hiring Event takes place at the Zoo, in the U.S. Bank Gathering Place, and all positions are seasonal, for spring, summer and fall.

The Zoo invites individuals, 16 years or older, to become part of the team, and work at one of Milwaukee’s finest tourism venues – attracting more than 1 million visitors annually.

The Zoo is hiring animal lovers, food lovers and individuals who have a passion to serve.

Positions and departments available for hire include: Ticket Sellers, Ride Operators, Grounds, Food & Beverage, Events, Environmental Services and many more! We’re looking for talented people to join the Zoo team and experience a seasonal job to remember. Here’s how: .

Sign-up in advance for a time slot at the Hiring Event: March 23 or March 30 at: https://bit.ly/MKEZooHiring

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply before the Hiring Event at: www.jobs.milwaukeecounty.org

Apply for Concessions and Merchandise positions at: https://linktr.ee/ssamilwaukee