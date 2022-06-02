Milwaukee County Zoo: Giraffe born on May 27

article

The Milwaukee County Zoo announced on Thursday, June 2 the birth of a reticulated giraffe birth. The female calf was born on Friday, May 27 mom, Marlee, and dad, Bahatika.

On May 28, zoo veterinarians and animal care staff completed the calf’s first exam. A news release says they recorded a weight of about 164 pounds, and a height of approximately 6' tall.

Even though zookeepers haven’t seen the calf nursing during the day, she is "spunky and strong," officials said.

Officials say this is Marlee’s third calf; her most recent calf, Maya, born in 2018, is part of MCZ’s current herd.

For those visiting the Milwaukee County Zoo, the Giraffe building will be open this week from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Because giraffe don’t like loud noise, Zoo Pride volunteers will help with noise control, so the calf can become more acclimated to her surroundings and comfortable with animal care staff. As the calf becomes more comfortable with visitors, building hours will be extended.