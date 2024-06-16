Milwaukee County Zoo celebrates dad with free Father's Day admission

article

Fathers got in free at the Milwaukee County Zoo on Father's Day, June 16, and mother nature was no match for families celebrating fathers.

"We usually do the train but I don’t think that’s on the docket today."

The Buchholz family from New Berlin enjoyed the primates and a day with dad.

Father's Day at the zoo

"He’s very kind, and he’s really patient with me," said Mia Buchholz.

"It’s one of the most rewarding things I can do. It’s one of the best things I can do," said another Buchholz family member.

Man is not the only father figure roaming around. The camel is a dad.

And the De Brazza's monkey had his first son one year ago, too.

"We came here so often when she was little. I brought her all the time. I wanted to come back," said John Ditulio.

Checking out the zoo

John Ditulio continues to make memories with his adult daughter Anamarie.

"She’s a wonderful I love her so much. I’m glad she in my life. Being a dad is that," added John.

"He was real good at pushing me to go outside my boundaries and supported me in everything I wanted to do, and he’s been a great dad," said Anamarie Ditulio.

Checking out the zoo

Dads found joy guiding their kids through the zoo, just as they hope to do throughout life.

"Enjoy it and live it as much as you can. They grow up quick and things change. But it’s never stopped being rewarding," said a Buchholz family member.

On a rainy Sunday morning, that’s a clear message for all the dads out there.