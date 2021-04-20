Milwaukee County Zoo cancels 2021 a la Carte food and music festival

article

Out of an abundance of caution, the Milwaukee County Zoo has canceled its 2021 Zoo a la Carte food and music festival scheduled for August 19-22.

The Milwaukee County Zoo said the following in a press release, "the zoo continues to adhere to current Milwaukee County health and safety guidelines, and out of an abundance of caution, the 2021 festival has been cancelled. The priority continues to be the safety of staff, visitors and animals, and the countless partners that contribute to the success of Zoo a la Carte."

The staff looks forward to planning for the 2022 "Feast with the Beasts" when the Zoo can welcome back visitors, restaurant owners and musical performers to the same well-known festival that so many have come to love as an annual tradition.