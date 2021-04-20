Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee County Zoo cancels 2021 a la Carte food and music festival

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Out of an abundance of caution, the Milwaukee County Zoo has canceled its 2021 Zoo a la Carte food and music festival scheduled for August 19-22.

The Milwaukee County Zoo said the following in a press release, "the zoo continues to adhere to current Milwaukee County health and safety guidelines, and out of an abundance of caution, the 2021 festival has been cancelled. The priority continues to be the safety of staff, visitors and animals, and the countless partners that contribute to the success of Zoo a la Carte."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The staff looks forward to planning for the 2022 "Feast with the Beasts" when the Zoo can welcome back visitors, restaurant owners and musical performers to the same well-known festival that so many have come to love as an annual tradition.

Passenger in hit-and-run crash that killed 4 in NW WI enters plea
slideshow

Passenger in hit-and-run crash that killed 4 in NW WI enters plea

The passenger in a pickup truck that struck and killed three Girl Scouts and a mother who were pickup up litter along a Chippewa County highway has pleaded no contest to a charge for his role in the 2018 crash.

WI DHS gets $175M+ to support COVID-19 testing in schools
slideshow

WI DHS gets $175M+ to support COVID-19 testing in schools

Wisconsin DHS announced the state has received more than $175 million in federal funding to develop a program to support school-based COVID-19 testing in schools.

MKE nonprofit’s website crashes after ACM spotlight

A Milwaukee nonprofit took center stage at the Academy of Country Music Awards, with the spotlight so big it caused the Guitars for Vets&nbsp;website to crash.