The Brief The Milwaukee County Zoo has closed the Herb & Nada Mahler Family Aviary. A wild goose found dead in the zoo's parking lot tested positive for bird flu. At this time, bird flu has not affected any zoo animals.



The Milwaukee County Zoo has closed the Herb & Nada Mahler Family Aviary for the foreseeable future, it was announced Wednesday, due to a confirmed bird flu case in the parking lot.

Bird flu case

What they're saying:

The zoo said a wild Canada goose was found dead in the parking lot earlier this week. It tested positive for HPAI, commonly known as avian influenza or bird flu. The zoo said testing the bird was standard protocol.

Out of an abundance of caution, the zoo is closing the Herb & Nada Mahler Family Aviary to protect its bird population. No zoo animals have been affected by bird flu at this time.

Zoo's protocols

The backstory:

The zoo also closed the aviary due to bird flu concerns last February. As the infection becomes endemic, the zoo said it has continued "cautionary protocols" over the past year. Those protocols include closing the building for cleaning, maintaining "biosecurity efforts" and testing deceased birds that have been found on zoo grounds.

What they're saying:

The majority of the zoo’s birds with outdoor access have been inside due to the cold weather and have had minimal exposure. The "Penguins of the Pacific" habitat does not see wildlife presence, the zoo said, and its Humboldt penguins will remain out in their habitat to not cause them distress as breeding season approaches.

The whooping cranes will also remain out in their habitat, which has a protective netting over them.

What's next:

The Milwaukee County Zoo said it will provide updates as more information becomes available.