Milwaukee County wrong-way OWI crash; squad car hit, man charged
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been criminally charged in connection to a wrong-way OWI crash that left a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s squad car damaged.
Prosecutors charged 23-year-old Zachariah Counsell with second degree recklessly endangering safety and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, 2nd offense.
According to the criminal complaint, around 2:40 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 1, a Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputy spotted a driver going northbound in the southbound lanes of I-43 near West Highland Avenue.
Shortly after, a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputy reported that the wrong-way driver had hit his squad car on I-43 near Wright Street.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle that hit the squad car was identified as Zachariah Counsell.
Wrong-way crash into Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office squad on I-43 in Milwaukee
Per the complaint, deputies on scene said Counsell had a hard time keeping his balance and needed help from deputies as they walked him to a squad car.
Deputies reported that Counsell also "had a glazed look on his face and had vomited on himself," the complaint states.
A search of Counsell's vehicle revealed marijuana shake scattered throughout the vehicle, per the complaint.
According to the complaint, Counsell told deputies he was coming from "12" and heading to a strip club on 3rd Street. When the deputy asked how much he’d had to drink, Counsell stated that "he had a lot."
Court filings say Counsell refused to perform the standard field sobriety tests.
Traffic cameras showed Counsell entering the highway the wrong way on Highland Avenue, then driving 1.5 to 2 miles the wrong way, passing multiple vehicles and nearly crashing into some of them. The deputy estimated that Counsell was going 30–45 mph.
Counsell made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Monday, Jan. 5. Cash bond was set at $7,500.
Counsell is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 14.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office and Wisconsin Circuit Court.