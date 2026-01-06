Milwaukee County wrong-way OWI crash; squad car hit, man charged

article

The Brief Zachariah Counsell was arrested after driving the wrong way for nearly two miles on I-43 in Milwaukee, ultimately striking a squad car. Deputies reported that Counsell admitted to drinking "a lot," smelled of alcohol, had vomited on himself, and had marijuana scattered in his vehicle. Counsell faces felony charges for second-degree recklessly endangering safety and OWI (2nd offense).



A Milwaukee man has been criminally charged in connection to a wrong-way OWI crash that left a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s squad car damaged.

Prosecutors charged 23-year-old Zachariah Counsell with second degree recklessly endangering safety and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, 2nd offense.

Dashcam video

Wrong-way crash

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, around 2:40 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 1, a Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputy spotted a driver going northbound in the southbound lanes of I-43 near West Highland Avenue.

Shortly after, a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputy reported that the wrong-way driver had hit his squad car on I-43 near Wright Street.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle that hit the squad car was identified as Zachariah Counsell.

Per the complaint, deputies on scene said Counsell had a hard time keeping his balance and needed help from deputies as they walked him to a squad car.

Deputies reported that Counsell also "had a glazed look on his face and had vomited on himself," the complaint states.

A search of Counsell's vehicle revealed marijuana shake scattered throughout the vehicle, per the complaint.

According to the complaint, Counsell told deputies he was coming from "12" and heading to a strip club on 3rd Street. When the deputy asked how much he’d had to drink, Counsell stated that "he had a lot."

Court filings say Counsell refused to perform the standard field sobriety tests.

Traffic cameras showed Counsell entering the highway the wrong way on Highland Avenue, then driving 1.5 to 2 miles the wrong way, passing multiple vehicles and nearly crashing into some of them. The deputy estimated that Counsell was going 30–45 mph.

Court proceedings

What's next:

Counsell made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Monday, Jan. 5. Cash bond was set at $7,500.

Counsell is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 14.