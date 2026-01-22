Wisconsin extreme cold warning Friday, advisory to follow
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued an extreme cold warning for all of southeast Wisconsin that takes effect at midnight and continues into Friday afternoon, followed by a cold weather advisory that stretches into Saturday.
Local perspective:
The warning and advisory cover all southeast Wisconsin counties: Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.
The extreme cold warning runs from midnight to 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 23. The cold weather advisory then runs from 1 p.m. on Friday to noon on Saturday, Jan. 22.
Thursday updates
Why you should care:
Wind chills will drop to -20 to -30 degrees starting Thursday night. They drop even more by Friday morning, into the -40s. This is very dangerous and can cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes. Daytime wind chills on Friday will stay in the -20s, then drop as low as -30 degrees Saturday morning.
Over the past five years, the coldest wind chill was -37 degrees in December 2022. Most years, Milwaukee experiences wind chills in the -20 to -30 degree range during the months of January or February.
Extreme cold
Continued coverage:
FOX6 News has you covered through this bitter-cold stretch. Here's a look at some stories you may find helpful.
- Monitor closings, cancellations, and delays in SE Wisconsin
- Milwaukee County warming centers, cold weather resources
- Do trees actually explode from 'extreme' cold?
Local perspective:
