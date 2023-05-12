Milwaukee County vital records access; Register of Deeds simplifies
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Register of Deeds is making it easier for current and former county residents to obtain their vital records.
Officials say vital records are birth, death, marriage, divorce, domestic partnership, and termination of domestic partnership certificates.
A news release says in the past, residents would come to the Register of Deeds Office and complete a paper application then wait for a clerk to reenter the information into the vital records database. After which, the resident would wait to get the record printed.
The Milwaukee County Register of Deeds has now automated the process in ordering and paying for vital records. Residents can now avoid lines by ordering their records online phones by visiting the Milwaukee County vital records website – and picking up their record in room 103-1 without waiting. Residents can also order vital records if the birth, death, marriage or divorce occurred in Wisconsin, but outside of Milwaukee County.
Ways you can order vital records
- In-person Orders: Our office is open to the public from 8 am to 4 pm. Simply come to room 103 of the Courthouse and walk up to one of our Vital Records Kiosks to place the vital record order. Payment by credit card, debit card and cash accepted. The vital record is usually ready within 15 minutes after ordering.
- OnDemand and Smart Phone Orders: Simply visit milwaukee.gov/vitalrecords and click our OnDemand service box or scan the QR code on our webpage. If the record is ordered before 3 pm, it can be picked up in room 103-1 before 4 pm. Residents will receive an email notifying them that the record is ready for pick up or residents can ask us to put the record in the mail. Payment by credit card or debit card is necessary for this service. Domestic Partnership records not available for OnDemand and Smart Phone service.
- Overnight and two-day Delivery Orders: The Register of Deeds Office has partnered with VitalChek and Official Records Online to provide overnight and two-day delivery of records anywhere in the United States if orders are received before 2:00 pm. Simply visit the Milwaukee County Register of Deeds webpage at milwaukee.gov/vitalrecords to choose an option. Please be aware that these companies charge additional service and expedited shipping rates.
- Order by phone: If residents don’t have internet access and need their records immediately, they can call Register of Deed’s business partner, VitalChek at 888-862-3736 to have their vital record expedited. Please note additional service and expedited shipping rates apply.
- Order by mail, fax, and drop box: Applications for records in English and Spanish can be found at milwaukee.gov/vitalrecords. Simply complete an application and mail, fax or place it in our drop box (rooms 103 and G6) along with a copy of a valid ID. Checks, money orders, credit and debit cards accepted. It may take 2-3 weeks to receive the record.