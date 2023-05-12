Milwaukee County vital records access; Register of Deeds simplifies

article

The Milwaukee County Register of Deeds is making it easier for current and former county residents to obtain their vital records.

Officials say vital records are birth, death, marriage, divorce, domestic partnership, and termination of domestic partnership certificates.

A news release says in the past, residents would come to the Register of Deeds Office and complete a paper application then wait for a clerk to reenter the information into the vital records database. After which, the resident would wait to get the record printed.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Milwaukee County Register of Deeds has now automated the process in ordering and paying for vital records. Residents can now avoid lines by ordering their records online phones by visiting the Milwaukee County vital records website – and picking up their record in room 103-1 without waiting. Residents can also order vital records if the birth, death, marriage or divorce occurred in Wisconsin, but outside of Milwaukee County.

Ways you can order vital records