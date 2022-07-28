Milwaukee County town halls; public input on 2023 budget

article

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley announced on Thursday, July 28 that the county will hold four in-person town halls on the 2023 budget and one virtual town hall.

Milwaukee County Budget Town Halls are the opportunity for residents to hear about our vision and mission, get connected to key resources, and share their thoughts regarding the budget.

Dates and times of town halls

The 2023 Milwaukee County Budget Town Halls are scheduled for the following dates:

Monday, Aug. 15: Nicolet High School, 6701 N. Jean Nicolet Road, Glendale, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 18: Washington Park Senior Center, 4420 W. Vliet Street, Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 22: Oak Creek City Hall, 8040 S. 6th Street, Oak Creek, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 23: Virtual town hall, 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 24: Kosciuszko Community Center, 2201 S. 7th Street, Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.

Residents can register to attend any of the five town halls at county.milwaukee.gov/budget2023. In addition to budget presentations, each in-person town hall will include a resource fair where residents can connect with County departments to access available services and inquire about employment opportunities.

The 2023 Budget Town Halls come on the heels of the launch of Balancing Act, an interactive online tool simulating the process to balance the 2023 budget. Residents will have until August 26 to submit feedback on via the Balancing Act tool.