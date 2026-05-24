Milwaukee County sheriff’s squad crash, deputy was rushing suspect to hospital

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The Brief On Saturday evening, a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputy found a stolen vehicle and arrested the driver on a vehicle theft charge. While being taken to jail, the driver suffered a medical emergency in the squad vehicle, prompting the deputy to go to a nearby hospital. En route, the squad crashed into two other vehicles, causing minor injuries, while the driver was successfully revived with NARCAN and hospitalized.



A Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy and multiple other people suffered minor injuries after the squad vehicle was involved in a crash on Saturday evening, May 23.

The crash happened while the deputy was driving to a hospital because the person in the back of the squad started to suffer from a medical issue.

Initial incident

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, at about 7 p.m. a deputy with the parks patrol unit was driving in the area of 35th and North when he saw a vehicle reported stolen out of Illinois by a Chicago-area police department.

No one was in the vehicle at the time, and the deputy requested backup before approaching it.

As backup arrived, three people got into the vehicle. Multiple MCSO squads successfully boxed the vehicle in, and took all three people into custody.

The two passengers were released a short time later. The driver, who had a drug paraphernalia item with him, was kept in custody on a charge of operating (a vehicle) without the owner’s consent.

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Scene near 12th and Vliet

Medical issue and crash

What we know:

As the deputy was taking the driver to the downtown Milwaukee Criminal Justice Facility, he saw the driver (who was in the rear of his squad vehicle) become non-responsive and appeared to suddenly be in medical distress. The deputy decided to take the driver to an area hospital instead, which was on the route to the criminal justice facility.

With emergency lights and sirens on, the deputy was driving southbound on N. 12th Street when it entered the intersection with Vliet Street. There the squad vehicle struck another vehicle that was traveling east on Vliet. The vehicle that was struck rolled over, and the collision caused the squad vehicle to careen into another vehicle.

The people of the first vehicle struck reported minor, non-life threatening injuries, as did the driver of the vehicle that was struck when the squad careened into it. The deputy suffered minor injuries as well when the vehicle's airbag deployed.

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The man taken into custody for the stolen vehicle was removed from the squad and treated at the crash scene by responding emergency medical personnel, who were able to bring him back to consciousness and treated him with NARCAN.

Everyone involved was examined and treated by medical personnel. The detained driver was taken to an area hospital, where he remains in custody, but under medical observation and care.

The entire sequence of events remains under investigation.