Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office hiring event

In an effort to address staffing shortages, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is hosting a hiring event Wednesday, July 27 at the Zoofari Conference Center on Bluemound Road, where applicants could get an offer on the spot.

The hiring event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This will be their third time hosting a hiring event.

At this event, people will complete an application on-site, interviews will take place immediately after, followed by a background check. Conditional job offers will be made on the spot.

Requirements include Minimum age of 19 High school graduate or GED recipient No felony convictions for which you have not been pardoned

NO prior training is required

All of this should take an hour or less

