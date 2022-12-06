Milwaukee County RSV cases down, flu up

Milwaukee County health officials said the number of RSV cases is decreasing while the number of flu cases is increasing.

In a briefing Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6, Milwaukee health officials said they've seen a decline in the number of RSV cases over the last two weeks.

The trade-off is an increase in the number of influenza cases.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the positivity rate for influenza is 25%.

Before holiday gatherings, health officials urge everyone to get a flu shot. The CDC reports this year's flu shot is a good match for the various strains.

"At Children's (Wisconsin) here, they saw a decline in two weeks of 16 less RSV patients admitted but 13 more influenza patients admitted, so bad news and not a great trade-off," said Dr. Ben Weston.

Dr. Weston said we aren't close to a peak in cases.

Free flu shots are available at Milwaukee's Northwest Health Center, Southside Health Center and Menomonee Valley drive-thru site.