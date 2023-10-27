Milwaukee County passes 'Rights of Nature' resolution for environment

There is a growing environmental movement catching on in Milwaukee County.

From Bolivia to New Zealand, more than a dozen countries are adopting the indigenous mentality that rivers and ecosystems should exist without human interference. Now, Milwaukee County joins that list.

On Friday, Oct. 27, Milwaukee County became the first in Wisconsin to pass the "Rights of Nature" resolution. It argues the environment should have the same rights as people.

Without action to protect these parts of nature, "The Nature Conservancy" says we could lose up to 50% of all species by 2050.

County leaders say that is why they are making a statement.

"While we can't undo the mistakes of those before us, we can always do better today. We can recommit ourselves to this land. We can acknowledge the rights of the tribes," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

The resolution is non-binding which means this is not a formal law – more of a symbolic push to recognize the importance of nature.

If you did not know, leaders say Milwaukee County is home to more than 150 parks and three major bodies of water – Lake Michigan, the Kinnickinnic River and the Menomonee River.