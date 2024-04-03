Milwaukee County Parks, Molson Coors team up for fundraising campaign

Molson Coors, in partnership with Milwaukee County Parks and Milwaukee Parks Foundation, kicked off on Wednesday, April 3, a two-year matching campaign to support Milwaukee County Parks.

The announcement of this public-private partnership happened on the day Milwaukee County Parks opened the South Shore Terrace Kitchen + Beer Garden.

A news release says the fundraising campaign will run through 2025 and is "dedicated to fostering economic growth, stronger neighborhoods, sustainability and engagement across Milwaukee's park system."

Molson Coors has donated over $600,000 in recent years to support South Shore Terrace Kitchen + Beer Garden, officials noted.

