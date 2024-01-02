Milwaukee County Parks lifeguards needed in 2024; starting pay $17.13/hr.

article

Milwaukee County Parks is looking to fill its ranks of lifeguards at county pools for the 2024 season. To that end, the parks are offering a number of free courses over the next few months and are in need of qualified candidates. No previous experience as a lifeguard is necessary.

To qualify for training as a lifeguard for the Milwaukee Countyy Parks, you must be at least 16 years of age by the time of hire, in good physical condition, and able to swim 100 meters in less than 1 minute 45 seconds.

Pay and incentives

2024 lifeguard pay starts at $17.13/hour. Milwaukee Countyy Parks also offers the following incentives for lifeguards:

Entry into a drawing for $100 worth of merchandise and gift cards for those who pass the test and commit to the 2024 Lifeguard Corps in January, February, or March

Exclusive swag for lifeguards who pass an in-water training in January, February, or March and start working in the spring of 2024

Two tickets to Milwaukee County Parks attractions - such as the Mitchell Park Domes, Boerner Botanical Gardens, Cool Waters, etc. - for those who attend the training in January, February, or March

Additional bonuses for all returning and referring employees

Free training sessions

Session 2 - Sat. at Pulaski Pool - Jan. 20 - Feb. 24, 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. (Mar. 2, 8 a.m. test) Session 3 - Mon./Wed. at Pulaski Pool - Feb. 12-28, 6-8 p.m. (Mar. 2, 8 a.m. test) Session 4 - Tues./Thurs. at Noyes Pool - Mar. 19 - Apr. 4, 6-8 p.m. (Apr. 6, 8 a.m. test)

Second choice of session/test (limited class sizes) Session 2 - Sat. at Pulaski Pool - Jan. 20 - Feb. 24, 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. (Mar. 2, 8 a.m. test) Session 3 - Mon./Wed. at Pulaski Pool - Feb. 12-28, 6-8 p.m. (Mar. 2, 8 a.m. test) Session 4 - Tues./Thurs. at Noyes Pool - Mar. 19 - Apr. 4, 6-8 p.m. (Apr. 6, 8 a.m. test)

WHERE: Noyes Pool, 8235 Good Hope Road or Pulaski Pool, 2701 S. 16th Street.

Learn more information on becoming a lifeguard for Milwaukee County Parks.

Find out how to sign up for a training session.