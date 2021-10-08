Milwaukee County Parks indoor venues reopen

After being closed for 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Milwaukee County Park indoor venues will reopen for the fall and winter months, a release said Friday, Oct. 8.



The Milwaukee County Sports Complex, Wilson Ice Arena, King Community Center, Kozy Community Center, indoor pools at Pulaski and Noyes parks, and the Wehr Nature Center visitor center, are now offering public access again and hosting events.



Pulaski & Noyes Indoor Pools

The two indoor pools are open for lap swim and open swim, water exercise, swimming lessons, lifeguard training, and pool rentals, including birthday parties. Entry is just $4 for adults, $3 for juniors. Hours are available at mkeswim.com



Milwaukee County Sports Complex

A phased reopening of the Milwaukee County Sports Complex begins on Monday, Oct 11, with the reopening of Open Gym session ($2 per person). Sports and trade show event will also return this fall.



Wilson Ice Arena

Public skate is available Mondays through Fridays - check wilsonicearena.com for skate session hours. Private rentals of the ice rink are also available.



King Community Center & Kozy Community Center

The park system's two community centers are now offering access to workout rooms, low-capacity gym use, private rentals, after-school programming, and other programming including boxing and karate.



Wehr Nature Center

Visitor Center and gift shop is now open seven days a week, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. This includes access to the bathrooms.

