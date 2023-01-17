Milwaukee County Parks hiring lifeguards; starting pay $16.47/hour

article

Milwaukee County Parks is looking for its next lifeguard class for 2023.

The parks system has multiple classes coming up over the next few months and are in need of candidates. No experience is necessary.

Candidates requirements include:

Must be at least 16 years old by July 2023

Able to swim 100 meters in less than 1 minute, 45 seconds

Be in good physical condition

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Lifeguard pay starts at $16.47 an hour. Along with a refer a friend program worth $100, returning employee bonus option worth $200, and an additional bonus potential of up to $800 for a full season of service.

Learn more about how to become a lifeguard in Milwaukee County.