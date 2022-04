Milwaukee County Parks hiring event April 18

article

Milwaukee County Parks is hosting a hiring event for seasonal positions, with walk-in interviews and on-the-spot hiring.



Positions available include park workers, parks rangers, golf grounds managers, natural areas technicians, skilled trades, beer garden servers, aquatics supervisors, food & beverage team members, horticulture team members and more. Hourly rates range from $9.93 per hour to $21.55 per hour for select roles.

Walk-ins are welcome or time slots can be selected in advance at https://bit.ly/MKEParksHiring.