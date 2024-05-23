Milwaukee County Parks; more aquatic facilities open in 2024
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Parks announced on Thursday, May 23 its summer pool season will begin on Saturday, May 25 with the opening of Cool Waters Aquatic Park in Greenfield Park.
A news release says Cool Waters opening weekend hours of operation will be Saturday, May 25 - Monday, May 27 from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Additional pools, as listed below, are scheduled to open in June, along with a majority of the system's community wading pools and splash pads.
IMPORTANT: Full details of pool hours and fees will be available at MKEswim.com.
Water Parks (2 Sites)
- Cool Waters Aquatic Center at Greenfield Park West Allis Saturday, May 25 - Monday, May 27 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Schulz Aquatic Center at Lincoln Park, Milwaukee, June 8
Cool Waters Aquatic Park
Deep-Well Outdoor Pools (3 Sites)
- Wilson Pool at Wilson Park, Milwaukee, June 15
- Sheridan Pool at Sheridan Park, Milwaukee, June 15
- TBD Pool, Milwaukee, summer 2024
Indoor Pools (2 Sites)
- Noyes Indoor Pool
- Pulaski Indoor Pool
Splash Pads
NOTE: Tentatively 8 sites scheduled to open from June 20-Aug. 18 from 11 a.m-4 p.m. daily
- Carver Splash Pad, 911 W. Brown St.
- Clarke Square Splash Pad, 2330 W. Vieau Place
- Dineen Splash Pad, 6901 W. Vienna Ave.
- Lucille Berrien Splash Pad, 3629 N. 16th St.
- Gordon Splash Pad, 2828 N. Humboldt Blvd.
- Madison Splash Pad, 9800 W. Glendale Ave.
- Moody Splash Pad, 2201 W. Auer Ave.
- Washington Splash Pad, 1859 N. 40th St. (operated by Urban Ecology Center)
Wading Pools
NOTE: Tentatively 24 sites scheduled to open from June 20-Aug. 18 from 11 a.m-4 p.m. daily
- Alcott Wader, 3751 S. 97th St.
- Algonquin Wader, 7850 N. 51st St.
- Cooper Wader, 8701 W. Chambers St.
- Greene Wader, 4235 S. Lipton Ave.
- Hales Corners Wader, 5765 S. New Berlin Road
- Harriet Tubman Wader, 4750 N. 48 St.
- Humboldt Wader, 3000 S. Howell Ave.
- Indigenous Peoples Wader, 7301 W. Courtland Ave.
- Jacobus Wader, 6501 W. Hillside Lane
- Kops Wader, 7603 W. County Line Road
- La Follette Wader, 9418 W. Washington St.
- Lindsay Wader, 4360 N. 87th St
- Lyons Wader, 3301 S. 55th St.
- Mitchell Wader, 524 S. Layton Blvd.
- Pulaski Cudahy Wader, 5400 S. Swift Ave.
- Rainbow Wader, 700 S. 119th St.
- Saveland Wader, 3700 S. Second St.
- Sheridan Wader, 4800 S. Lake Drive
- Smith Wader, 5462 N. 33rd St.
- Tiefenthaler Wader, 2501 W. Galena St.
- Tippecanoe Wader, 1411 E. Warnimont Ave.
- Walker Square Wader, 1031 S. Ninth St.
- Wedgewood Wader, 7201 W. Wedgewood Drive
- West Milwaukee Wader, 5000 W. Burnham St.