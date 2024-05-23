Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee County Parks; more aquatic facilities open in 2024

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  May 23, 2024 3:26pm CDT
Milwaukee
Cool Waters Aquatic Park

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Parks announced on Thursday, May 23 its summer pool season will begin on Saturday, May 25 with the opening of Cool Waters Aquatic Park in Greenfield Park.

A news release says Cool Waters opening weekend hours of operation will be Saturday, May 25 - Monday, May 27 from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Additional pools, as listed below, are scheduled to open in June, along with a majority of the system's community wading pools and splash pads. 

IMPORTANT: Full details of pool hours and fees will be available at MKEswim.com

Water Parks (2 Sites)

  • Cool Waters Aquatic Center at Greenfield Park West Allis Saturday, May 25 - Monday, May 27 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
  • West Allis
  • Saturday, May 25 - Monday, May 27 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
  • Schulz Aquatic Center at Lincoln Park, Milwaukee, June 8

Cool Waters Aquatic Park

Deep-Well Outdoor Pools (3 Sites)

  • Wilson Pool at Wilson Park, Milwaukee, June 15
  • Sheridan Pool at Sheridan Park, Milwaukee, June 15
  • TBD Pool, Milwaukee, summer 2024

Indoor Pools (2 Sites)

  • Noyes Indoor Pool
  • Pulaski Indoor Pool

Splash Pads

NOTE: Tentatively 8 sites scheduled to open from June 20-Aug. 18 from 11 a.m-4 p.m. daily

  • Carver Splash Pad, 911 W. Brown St.
  • Clarke Square Splash Pad, 2330 W. Vieau Place
  • Dineen Splash Pad, 6901 W. Vienna Ave.
  • Lucille Berrien Splash Pad, 3629 N. 16th St.
  • Gordon Splash Pad, 2828 N. Humboldt Blvd.
  • Madison Splash Pad, 9800 W. Glendale Ave.
  • Moody Splash Pad, 2201 W. Auer Ave.
  • Washington Splash Pad, 1859 N. 40th St. (operated by Urban Ecology Center)

Wading Pools

NOTE: Tentatively 24 sites scheduled to open from June 20-Aug. 18 from 11 a.m-4 p.m. daily

  • Alcott Wader, 3751 S. 97th St.
  • Algonquin Wader, 7850 N. 51st St.
  • Cooper Wader, 8701 W. Chambers St.
  • Greene Wader, 4235 S. Lipton Ave.
  • Hales Corners Wader, 5765 S. New Berlin Road
  • Harriet Tubman Wader, 4750 N. 48 St.
  • Humboldt Wader, 3000 S. Howell Ave.
  • Indigenous Peoples Wader, 7301 W. Courtland Ave.
  • Jacobus Wader, 6501 W. Hillside Lane
  • Kops Wader, 7603 W. County Line Road
  • La Follette Wader, 9418 W. Washington St.
  • Lindsay Wader, 4360 N. 87th St
  • Lyons Wader, 3301 S. 55th St.
  • Mitchell Wader, 524 S. Layton Blvd.
  • Pulaski Cudahy Wader, 5400 S. Swift Ave.
  • Rainbow Wader, 700 S. 119th St.
  • Saveland Wader, 3700 S. Second St.
  • Sheridan Wader, 4800 S. Lake Drive
  • Smith Wader, 5462 N. 33rd St.
  • Tiefenthaler Wader, 2501 W. Galena St.
  • Tippecanoe Wader, 1411 E. Warnimont Ave.
  • Walker Square Wader, 1031 S. Ninth St.
  • Wedgewood Wader, 7201 W. Wedgewood Drive
  • West Milwaukee Wader, 5000 W. Burnham St.