Milwaukee County Parks; more aquatic facilities open in 2024

Milwaukee County Parks announced on Thursday, May 23 its summer pool season will begin on Saturday, May 25 with the opening of Cool Waters Aquatic Park in Greenfield Park.

A news release says Cool Waters opening weekend hours of operation will be Saturday, May 25 - Monday, May 27 from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Additional pools, as listed below, are scheduled to open in June, along with a majority of the system's community wading pools and splash pads.

IMPORTANT: Full details of pool hours and fees will be available at MKEswim.com.

Water Parks (2 Sites)

Cool Waters Aquatic Center at Greenfield Park West Allis Saturday, May 25 - Monday, May 27 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Schulz Aquatic Center at Lincoln Park, Milwaukee, June 8

Deep-Well Outdoor Pools (3 Sites)

Wilson Pool at Wilson Park, Milwaukee, June 15

Sheridan Pool at Sheridan Park, Milwaukee, June 15

TBD Pool, Milwaukee, summer 2024

Indoor Pools (2 Sites)

Noyes Indoor Pool

Pulaski Indoor Pool

Splash Pads

NOTE: Tentatively 8 sites scheduled to open from June 20-Aug. 18 from 11 a.m-4 p.m. daily

Carver Splash Pad, 911 W. Brown St.

Clarke Square Splash Pad, 2330 W. Vieau Place

Dineen Splash Pad, 6901 W. Vienna Ave.

Lucille Berrien Splash Pad, 3629 N. 16th St.

Gordon Splash Pad, 2828 N. Humboldt Blvd.

Madison Splash Pad, 9800 W. Glendale Ave.

Moody Splash Pad, 2201 W. Auer Ave.

Washington Splash Pad, 1859 N. 40th St. (operated by Urban Ecology Center)

Wading Pools

NOTE: Tentatively 24 sites scheduled to open from June 20-Aug. 18 from 11 a.m-4 p.m. daily