Milwaukee County opioid settlement plan; leaders to announce Monday

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) officials, and Behavioral Health Services (BHS) will gather Monday, March 13 for a bill signing – releasing $11 million in funding for 15 projects to combat the opioid epidemic.

Officials will also unveil and provide a demonstration of the first of dozens of "Harm Reduction Vending Machines" in Milwaukee County.

This first machine is located at the Marcia P. Coggs Human Services Center on the first floor. The machines are part of an effort to reduce death from overdose.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The vending machines will provide free access to harm reduction and prevention supplies, including Fentanyl test strips, nasal Narcan, medication deactivation pouches, lock bags, and gun locks.

According to data from the medical examiner's office, the county reported at least 491 drug overdose deaths last year and 623 the year before.