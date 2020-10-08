Milwaukee County officials offer update on COVID-19

Milwaukee County and local municipal officials are offering an update on developments related to the COVID-19 public health crisis and emergency response efforts Thursday afternoon, Oct. 8.

Thursday's briefing provides updates on the impact of the state’s capacity-limit order on county facilities, the Moving Milwaukee Forward Plan and the weekly epidemiology report.

Speakers include Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Dr. Ben Weston, associate professor, Medical College of Wisconsin, director of medical services, Office of Emergency Management, Darren Rausch, MS, CPH, health officer/director, Greenfield Health Department, Celia Shaughnessy, HR consultant for COVID response, City of Milwaukee.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Thursday reported 3,132 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state -- a new daily record. The previous single-day high of 2,892 was reported on Oct. 3.

In total, 141,830 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin.