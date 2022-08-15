Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex to close, transition services

article

The Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Behavioral Health Services (BHS) announced on Monday, Aug. 15 the Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex and Psychiatric Crisis Services (PCS), located for more than 40 years at 9455 W. Watertown Plank Road in Wauwatosa, will permanently close its doors Sept. 9, transitioning services to the new Mental Health Emergency Center, Granite Hills Hospital and other community-based services.

A news release says the anticipated transition to the Mental Health Emergency Center marks the next phase in the redesign of Milwaukee County’s behavioral health system, which began more than a decade ago. Significant developments include the newly-opened Granite Hills Hospital, an acute behavioral health care facility located at 1706 S. 68th Street in West Allis, and transitioning services to community partnerships, located in neighborhoods with the greatest need. This new model creates easier access to care, the expansion of crisis services and now the Mental Health Emergency Center, opening Sept. 6 at 1525 N. 12th Street in Milwaukee, a historic public-private partnership between Milwaukee County and the area’s four health systems–Advocate Aurora Health, Ascension Wisconsin, Children’s Wisconsin and Froedtert Health.

Milwaukee County residents can now access several community-based locations for behavioral health and crisis services in neighborhoods across the county as well as through crisis mobile response teams. Individuals and family members facing a behavioral health or co-occurring crisis can call the Crisis Line at 414-257-7222. Families with children or youth facing a crisis should call the Children’s Mobile Crisis (CMC) at 414-257-7621.

For more information on Milwaukee County’s Behavioral Health Services redesign services and locations, please visit county.milwaukee.gov/BHD/Mental-Health-Redesign. If you or someone you know experiences a behavioral health crisis, you can call 414-257-7222 at any time.