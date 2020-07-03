Milwaukee County launches 'Love Your Parks' campaign in effort to bridge budget deficit

article

MILWAUKEE -- Officials with Milwaukee County Parks announced on Friday, July 3 the launch of the "Love Your Parks" campaign -- as well as a new app. The news conference was held at Milwaukee's Veterans Park -- where the July 3 fireworks are typically held.



The parks system has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, officials say. That has resulted in all-time staffing lows, county spending freezes, and revenue losses from the closure and delayed opening of the majority of our revenue-generating activities and facilities. Milwaukee County Parks is projecting a $10 million deficit in 2020.











David Crowley





Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley explained that 40 percent of the parks annual budget is generated through taxes. The remaining 60 percent is generated from user fees and sales.



"There's nothing left to trim, but services," Crowley explained.



The "Love Your Parks" campaign includes three focuses:



