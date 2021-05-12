Expand / Collapse search

Judge indicted for child porn distribution

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee County judge indicted for child porn distribution

Brett Blomme, the Milwaukee County children's court judge charged with child pornography possession, has been federally indicted for distributing child porn.

A grand jury indicted the 40-year-old on two counts Wednesday, May 12.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Blomme allegedly sent a file containing child porn to another user on a messaging app in 2020. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of five years in federal prison on each count. He could face up to 20 years per count.

He was last in state court in April facing seven counts of child pornography possession. He pleaded not guilty.

This is a developing story.

