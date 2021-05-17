Milwaukee County Jail: Health care excellence noted by commission

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas announced on Monday, May 17 that the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and the Milwaukee County Jail have achieved accreditation from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care for achieving excellence in accordance with standards for health care in jails.

Sheriff Lucas said in a news conference that the commission recognized the county's strong commitment and high level of service to the people of Milwaukee County.

"I am truly, truly pleased to be a part of this historic day, this historic announcement," the sheriff said.

Milwaukee County Jail

The sheriff indicated there is plenty of work to be done at the jail. Among the challenges – maintaining a stable workforce and training and retaining recruits for the task at hand.

A news release says the National Commission on Correctional Health Care is the industry leader in establishing policy and setting standards for health care services in correctional facilities. Their policies and guidance have helped correctional facilities like the Milwaukee County Jail enhance their health care capabilities, increase the efficiency of health care service deliveries, and improve the health outcomes of those persons entrusted to our care and returning to the community.

Prior to obtaining NCCHC accreditation, the Milwaukee County Jail underwent a rigorous on-site survey from March 15-16, 2021.

The accreditation is good through 2024. Officials say as that year approaches, they will seek the accreditation again.