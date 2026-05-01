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Milwaukee County I-794 structure improvement project; Evers approves

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Published  May 1, 2026 10:37am CDT
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FOX6 News Milwaukee
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The Brief

    • Governor Evers has approved a $9.6 million structure improvement project along I-794.
    • Work will begin the week of May 4.
    • Work is scheduled for completion in fall 2027.

MILWAUKEE - Governor Evers has approved a $9.6 million structure improvement project along I-794, between the Marquette Interchange and the Lake Interchange.

Construction is scheduled to begin the week of May 4.

Improvements include

  • Deck sealing overlays on various bridges along I-794
  • High friction surface treatments
  • Parapet wall repair
  • Concrete repairs on approach slabs
  • New pavement markings

This project will be completed over two construction seasons:

  • 2026: Eastbound structures
  • 2027: Westbound structures

Traffic impacts

What we know:

The majority of this project will be completed during the overnight hours. Motorists can expect overnight lane, ramp, and full directional closures.

Local access will be maintained. 

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Work is scheduled for completion in fall 2027. All work is weather-dependent and subject to change. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 

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