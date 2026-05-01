Milwaukee County I-794 structure improvement project; Evers approves

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The Brief Governor Evers has approved a $9.6 million structure improvement project along I-794. Work will begin the week of May 4. Work is scheduled for completion in fall 2027.



Governor Evers has approved a $9.6 million structure improvement project along I-794, between the Marquette Interchange and the Lake Interchange.

Construction is scheduled to begin the week of May 4.

Improvements include

Deck sealing overlays on various bridges along I-794

High friction surface treatments

Parapet wall repair

Concrete repairs on approach slabs

New pavement markings

This project will be completed over two construction seasons:

2026: Eastbound structures

2027: Westbound structures

Traffic impacts

What we know:

The majority of this project will be completed during the overnight hours. Motorists can expect overnight lane, ramp, and full directional closures.

Local access will be maintained.

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Work is scheduled for completion in fall 2027. All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.