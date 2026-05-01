Milwaukee County I-794 structure improvement project; Evers approves
MILWAUKEE - Governor Evers has approved a $9.6 million structure improvement project along I-794, between the Marquette Interchange and the Lake Interchange.
Construction is scheduled to begin the week of May 4.
Improvements include
- Deck sealing overlays on various bridges along I-794
- High friction surface treatments
- Parapet wall repair
- Concrete repairs on approach slabs
- New pavement markings
This project will be completed over two construction seasons:
- 2026: Eastbound structures
- 2027: Westbound structures
Traffic impacts
What we know:
The majority of this project will be completed during the overnight hours. Motorists can expect overnight lane, ramp, and full directional closures.
Local access will be maintained.
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Work is scheduled for completion in fall 2027. All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.