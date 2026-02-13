Milwaukee County freeway closure on NB Highway 145

article

The Brief Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputies closed northbound Highway 145 on Friday afternoon, Feb. 13, following a report of shots fired from one vehicle into another. Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported in the shooting. All northbound traffic was diverted at Silver Spring Drive to allow investigators to sweep the freeway for evidence.



Shots fired on freeway

What we know:

Officials said a vehicle was struck in this incident, but no injuries were reported.

All vehicles were being diverted off the freeway at Silver Spring Drive to allow sheriff's deputies to look for any evidence in this case.

Drivers are strongly urged to find alternate routes if Highway 145 is part of their regular commute.

Full freeway closure of NB Highway 145 at Silver Spring

