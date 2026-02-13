Milwaukee County freeway closure on NB Highway 145
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office shut down northbound Highway 145 on Friday afternoon, Feb. 13, to investigate a shots-fired incident.
Shots fired on freeway
What we know:
Officials said a vehicle was struck in this incident, but no injuries were reported.
All vehicles were being diverted off the freeway at Silver Spring Drive to allow sheriff's deputies to look for any evidence in this case.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Drivers are strongly urged to find alternate routes if Highway 145 is part of their regular commute.
Full freeway closure of NB Highway 145 at Silver Spring
Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.