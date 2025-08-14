Milwaukee County flood response, cleanup; officials provided update

The Brief Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley held a press briefing on Thursday to provide an update on flood response efforts. Crowley was joined by Cassandra Libal, Director of the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management, and Dr. Ben Weston, Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County.



City's response

The backstory:

On Tuesday, Mayor Johnson and other city officials provided the following updates, tips and information to residents as the community continues to recover from flood damage.

What should I do with bulky items?

The city will conduct free, special, bulky item pickups for households with city garbage collection service. Fees will be waived for flood-related bulky item pickup.

Residents should place items at their regular garbage collection point. If material is not able to be collected on the normal collection day this week, crews will refer those addresses and the department will schedule a follow-up pickup. If items are not placed out on the regular pickup day this week, residents must make a request by contacting the city.

Due to high call volume, wait times are longer than usual, so the city encourages milwaukee.gov/clickforaction and the MKE Mobile app for reporting. Residents may also use the Call Center at 414-286-CITY.

Where can I drop off items?

Both the South (Lincoln Avenue) and North (Industrial Road) Drop-Off Centers are open and free to city residents through Sunday, Aug. 17, during regular hours of 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. These sites are accepting flood-related debris and household items to assist in cleanup.

Is parking enforcement suspended?

To support neighborhood recovery, overnight parking enforcement is suspended Monday through Wednesday nights this week. Vehicles must still be legally parked. Regular enforcement will resume Thursday night into Friday morning.

DPW crews have also been actively relocating stranded vehicles to the roadside to improve access and safety. The city asks owners to move those vehicles by Thursday to avoid impoundment.

When will streets be cleaned?

Street sweeping to remove flood debris will begin in the coming days, city officials said Tuesday. The DPW asks for public cooperation in keeping roadways clear to support efficient operations and reminds residents to avoid walking or driving through flooded areas, and to report storm-related issues such as:

Street or basement flooding

Stranded vehicles

Downed trees or limbs

Traffic or streetlight outages

Any other service-related concerns

Reports can be submitted via milwaukee.gov/clickforaction, the MKE Mobile app, or by calling 414-286-CITY.