Milwaukee County deputy dragged; Dedric Vaughns sentenced, year in prison

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Dedric Vaughns on Wednesday, Feb. 14 to one year in prison plus another year of extended supervision. Vaughns was the driver of an SUV that dragged a Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy at the lakefront in June 2023.

Earlier in that court hearing on Wednesday, Vaughns pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and vehicle operator flee/elude officer resulting in bodily harm.

Case details

Prosecutors said Vaughns was behind the wheel of a stolen SUV spotted by a deputy in June 2023.

When the deputy opened the door of the SUV parked near Bradford Beach, the driver tried to back up and get away.

The deputy got caught in the open door and dragged to the ground. The SUV hit the back of another car, and the driver took off.

The deputy was hurt.