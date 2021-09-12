Milwaukee County deputy dragged by fleeing vehicle

A Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy was dragged by a vehicle after a traffic stop on State Highway 175.

It happened Sunday, Sept. 12 on 175 northbound near Bluemound Road.

After the deputy was dragged by the fleeing vehicle, a pursuit ensued, ending near 49th and Garfield in Milwaukee, where sheriff's officials said the driver fled on foot but was found and arrested.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy "thankfully, is believed to have suffered just minor injuries but is being examined at an area hospital."