Milwaukee County COVID hospitalizations highest since early January

Wisconsin's seven-day average is now at more than 1,600 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths. In Milwaukee County, the average is 268 new cases per day.

Milwaukee County health officials said Tuesday, Aug. 31 that the number has plateaued the last few weeks and remains stable.

The same cannot be said for people hospitalized; that number has reached 243 people in Milwaukee County.

"That's the highest number we've seen since early in January," said Dr. Ben Weston, Milwaukee County chief health policy advisor. "Increased hospitalizations coupled with staffing shortages is no a good combination."

In northern Wisconsin, there has been talk of full intensive care unit beds. In Milwaukee County, officials said ICU beds are at 85% capacity and most of those COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

