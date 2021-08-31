Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee County COVID hospitalizations highest since early January

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee County officials, including County Executive David Crowley, shared the latest information related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin's seven-day average is now at more than 1,600 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths. In Milwaukee County, the average is 268 new cases per day.

Milwaukee County health officials said Tuesday, Aug. 31 that the number has plateaued the last few weeks and remains stable.

The same cannot be said for people hospitalized; that number has reached 243 people in Milwaukee County.

"That's the highest number we've seen since early in January," said Dr. Ben Weston, Milwaukee County chief health policy advisor. "Increased hospitalizations coupled with staffing shortages is no a good combination."

In northern Wisconsin, there has been talk of full intensive care unit beds. In Milwaukee County, officials said ICU beds are at 85% capacity and most of those COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

