Milwaukee County Courthouse scaffolding incident; MFD weighs in

The Brief According to MFD, a "trolley-like" component of a cantilevered beam failed on the scaffolding. A safety cable caught the scaffolding, but it had slack in it, so it caught the scaffolding at a 45-degree angle. The two workers were properly tethered in, which likely saved their lives.



Two workers were rescued after the scaffolding they were on partially collapsed and ended up in a precarious position at the top of the Milwaukee County Courthouse on Thursday, Oct. 10.

The two workers were rescued, and no one was hurt.

The investigation has just started into the accident. However, Milwaukee Fire Department Captain Andrew Hornik joined FOX6 News at 5 to explain what went wrong.

