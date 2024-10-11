Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee County Courthouse scaffolding incident; MFD weighs in

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 11, 2024 6:13pm CDT
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee scaffolding incident; MFD weighs in

Milwaukee Fire Department Captain Andrew Hornik joined FOX6 News at 5 to talk about the scaffolding incident on Thursday, Oct. 10, explaining what went wrong and how the safety precautions kept the two workers safe.

MILWAUKEE - Two workers were rescued after the scaffolding they were on partially collapsed and ended up in a precarious position at the top of the Milwaukee County Courthouse on Thursday, Oct. 10.

The two workers were rescued, and no one was hurt.

The investigation has just started into the accident. However, Milwaukee Fire Department Captain Andrew Hornik joined FOX6 News at 5 to explain what went wrong.

