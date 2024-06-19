Milwaukee County Coggs Building; mixed-use redevelopment planned

article

Milwaukee County announced on Wednesday, June 19 it has entered into an agreement with Gorman & Company for the sale of the existing Marcia P. Coggs Human Services Building on W. Vliet Street.

A news release says Gorman & Company will pursue a mixed-use redevelopment of the property that will create an estimated 65 affordable housing units, as well as commercial space for Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Services and a small café.

The release indicates Gorman & Company’s project will preserve the historic character of the building while providing quality, affordable housing for King Park neighborhood residents. Their proposal includes the adaptive reuse of the existing Coggs building into an estimated 65 affordable housing apartments for individuals and families. The first floor will be anchored by Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Services, as well as a small café. Gorman & Company also intends to place solar panels on the roof of the Coggs building to reduce energy costs.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) plans to move its current operations out of the existing building once the construction of the future Marcia P. Coggs Health & Human Services Building is complete in 2025.