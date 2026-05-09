The Brief Graves at a Milwaukee County cemetery have started to sink since last year's floods. Loved ones who have family buried there hope something can be done. Milwaukee County Parks said its primary focus is to avoid disturbing the graves.



Graves at a Milwaukee County cemetery have started to sink, and those who have loved ones buried there told FOX6 News they hope something can be done to prevent things from getting worse.

The backstory:

Judy Klimt Houston is the president and founder of Descendant Community, a nonprofit that looks after four county-owned cemeteries. That includes one in Wauwatosa – dubbed "Cemetery 3" – north of Watertown Plank Road near 87th Street where "significant ground settling" has caused more than 500 graves to sink since historic floods last summer.

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"Really sad, because again, we're supposed to be protecting these sites," she said. "It doesn’t take much to fill those holes and figure out a way to protect these individuals."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ August 2025 flooding at Cemetery 3 (Courtesy: Descendant Community)

"It's heartbreaking"

What they're saying:

Two people, who have family members buried at Cemetery 3, said they hope they can be a voice for their loved ones.

"It's heartbreaking to know that your family member, where they're at, their final resting place, is not being cared for," said Char Miller, whose great-great-grandfather, William Higby Sizer, was laid to rest in 1932 at the age of 72.

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"I just feel like, regardless of the circumstances, we all deserve the same peaceful and dignified eternal rest," said Karen Duffy, whose great-great-grandmother, Josephine Gronek, is buried there. "I do love her, and I'd like to see her remains protected, and her life remembered, and I'd like that for all the people who are there."

Duffy said she has no pictures of Gronek, but records show she left Germany for the U.S. at age 60 and made Milwaukee home until her final days, passing away in January 1933.

"It grieves me to see that even in death, her resting place isn't so peaceful and undisturbed," she said.

Milwaukee County Cemetery 3

Milwaukee County's role

The other side:

Milwaukee County Parks said its primary focus is to avoid disturbing the graves at Cemetery 3, and there is significant risk involved with the plot – including the depth of the graves and further disturbances to the ground.

In a statement, a Milwaukee County Parks spokesperson:

"Milwaukee County is aware of concerns at Cemetery #3 following the August 2025 flooding and recognizes the significance of this site. The County’s primary statutory responsibility is to avoid disturbing burial areas, and due to uncertainty around grave locations and depth, activities that involve ground disturbance carry significant risk and are not currently pursued. We continue to monitor conditions, consult with the State Historic Preservation Office, and support non-invasive efforts to respectfully honor those laid to rest."