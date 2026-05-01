Milwaukee County cemetery graves sinking, nonprofit says; here's why

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The Brief Graves at a Milwaukee County cemetery have started to sink since due to floods. Descendant Community said issues need to be addressed to avoid further damage. Milwaukee County Parks said its primary focus is to avoid disturbing the graves.



Graves at a Milwaukee County cemetery have started to sink since last summer's floods, a problem that will only get worse without intervention, according to the organization that oversees the site.

What they're saying:

The nonprofit Descendant Community looks after four county-owned cemeteries. That includes one in Wauwatosa – dubbed "Cemetery 3" – north of Watertown Plank Road near 87th Street that has experienced "significant ground settling."

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Judy Klimt Houston, Descendant Community's president and founder, estimates more than 500 graves at Cemetery 3 have started to sink, with visible depressions give-or-take a foot in depth and up to five feet in length. She said the cemetery is a legally protected burial site that needs to have the underlying flood conditions addressed, and the depressed graves filled with soil, to prevent further damage.

The Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District said berms to the east and west of the cemetery have essentially turned Cemetery 3 into a flood basin, according to Descendant Community.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ August 2025 flooding at Cemetery 3 (Courtesy: Descendant Community)

Dig deeper:

The other county-owned cemeteries face a variety of challenges. Descendant Community said Cemetery 1, on Wisconsin Avenue less than a mile from Cemetery 3, has active utility lines running through or above it. Cemetery 2 was largely paved over decades ago, and Cemetery 4 has been considered abandoned for years and is no longer accessible due to overgrowth.

The other side:

Milwaukee County Parks said its primary focus is to avoid disturbing the graves at Cemetery 3, and there is significant risk involved with the plot – including the depth of the graves and further disturbances to the ground.

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In a statement, a Milwaukee County Parks spokesperson:

"Milwaukee County is aware of concerns at Cemetery #3 following the August 2025 flooding and recognizes the significance of this site. The County’s primary statutory responsibility is to avoid disturbing burial areas, and due to uncertainty around grave locations and depth, activities that involve ground disturbance carry significant risk and are not currently pursued. We continue to monitor conditions, consult with the State Historic Preservation Office, and support non-invasive efforts to respectfully honor those laid to rest."