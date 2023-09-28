Milwaukee County budget address; 1st surplus in 2+ decades projected

article

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley presented his 2024 budget plan on Thursday, Sept. 28 – and is projecting a surplus in the budget, the first in more than two decades. The total county operating budget is listed as $1.239 billion.

Crowley mentioned that starting next year, Milwaukee County will be generating roughly $84 million in new sales tax revenue.

"By securing this new revenue-generating tool, we have avoided what seemed like an inevitable fiscal catastrophe and secured a brighter future for Milwaukee County," Crowley said in his address.

While the sales tax provides a dedicated revenue source to pay down the Milwaukee County Employee Retirement System's unfunded pension liability, Crowley said it will free up property tax levy dollars to be used for housing, parks and transit. Crowley noted in his address in 2024, the owner of a median-value home in Milwaukee County will see their property tax bill decrease by more than $100.

The county executive noted his budget plan increases pre-trial mental health services in 2024 by $1.6 million.

"We want to create positive change, provide healthy solutions, and decease unnecessary incarceration when treatment is the better option," Crowley said.

Crowley's budget plan "recommends a $16 million increase to MCTS's budget that will help sustain current service, enhance transit security, and prevent the fiscal cliff that we would see as soon as 2025."

The county executive's budget plan is just that – a plan. It will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors before it can be locked in for the new year.

Reaction

Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson

"As we've done in the past, we will keep the guiding principles of racial equity, collaboration, and long-term sustainability at the forefront of our budget deliberations," said Chairwoman Nicholson. "This is a collaborative effort, and I welcome all residents to engage, and work with us to forge a future that is brighter for Milwaukee County."

"Because of the long-term solutions the County Board has adopted, we are in a position to save and invest in services our constituents rely on."

Supervisor Ryan Clancy

"There is much in this recommended budget to take issue with, including an unprecedented increase to the budget of the Sheriff’s Office, and much that we will be able to improve on via budget amendments. Those will be forthcoming. I will note that the provision for 390 minutes of free voice calling, and 60 minutes of free video calling every month for the people in our care is a significant step forward. This is based on data showing positive effects, from behavior during incarceration to reduced arrest rates after release. It's an initiative that's been long overdue, tirelessly pursued by advocates over the years, and serves as an exemplary measure of how our budget can start mitigating some of the harm we are causing. I am deeply grateful that County Executive Crowley has prioritized communications between people in our care and their families in the recommended budget."