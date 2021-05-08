Milwaukee County parks cleanup brings 'Brew Heroes' together

Volunteers with Milwaukee County's first-ever "Brew Hero Blitz" picked up trash in county parks Saturday, May 8.

The initiative is a micro-volunteering program that encourages everyday park users to leave the parks a little cleaner than they found them.

County officials hope to recruit 1,000 "Brew Heroes" in 2021.

"As we slowly are getting near the summer, we want to make sure that our parks are inviting for everybody. We want to make sure our parks are safe for individuals to come with their kids, families and friends," Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said.

Anyone interested in helping can still sign up before starting any cleanups. Volunteers are also asked to bring their own gloves, bags and other tools for cleaning safely.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.