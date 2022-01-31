Milwaukee County Board candidate Peter Tase criticized, crime comments

A candidate for the Milwaukee County Board has concerns about crime in Glendale, but the words he used to describe it are drawing criticism.

Peter Tase is running for the District 1 seat which represents North Shore communities, including Glendale. Tase told potential supporters he's in favor of enhancing public safety, but that description, based on his work experience, is what's causing the controversy.

At a private meet-and-greet with former Supervisor Charles Mulcahy earlier in January, Tase made his pitch to potential voters, telling stories about his own experience with crime.

"We have people walk in, grab goods and grab commodities, and leave the store with $500 worth of goods, and I cannot do anything about because I have to be safe," said Tase.

Tase says he works at the Glendale Walgreens as an assistant manager. He described a specific time when two Black men came in, smelling like marijuana. Tase says they stole diapers and other baby goods, got into a car without license plates and sped off.

"I cannot call police either because they are gone by the time police gets in," said Tase.

He ended that story with this: "I don't want this neighborhood to turn into an African shantytown, you know?"

The video, which Tase uploaded himself, has since been taken down, nut not before catching the attention of one of his opponents, the incumbent Supervisor Liz Sumner.

"I was shocked," said Sumner. "I think my stomach just dropped. Like, I couldn't believe what I was seeing."

Sumner called Tase's comments "incredibly racist" and instead turned her focus toward solutions that could enhance public safety.

"But I do think that if we made investments in social services and providing opportunities and better education for everyone, that we would just naturally see a reduction in the need for any kind of public safety," said Sumner.

FOX6 News reached out to Tase, his employer Walgreens and Karen Gentile, the third candidate in this race.

Walgreens issued this statement: "We are aware of statements made by this individual and are conducting a thorough investigation into them. Walgreens denounces hatred, racism, stereotyping and bigotry in any form."